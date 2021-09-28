Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena is back and messing with David.

Meanwhile Charles is getting messages from an unknown person and Diane gets badly injured.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Next week

1. Emmerdale spoilers: Meena is back

Jacob and Priya are alarmed when David collapses after over-exerting himself.

Priya offers to move in with him to help.

The next day Meena returns and sees some suitcases and a chef’s hat by the front door.

Sure they belong to Victoria, Meena gets ready to throttle her rival.

2. Meena threatens Victoria

Meena is taken aback when Priya comes outside disapproving of her paranoia.

At the Hide, Carl fires a cap gun at David, throwing him into a flashback of the siege.

David and Vic share a tender moment as she helps him, but the mood is shattered when Meena arrives.

Meena forbids Victoria from calling in on David again and Vic is unsettled as Meena’s tone becomes more threatening.

David has been prescribed super-strong painkillers to ease the discomfort of his injury but Meena is clearly planning something.

She tells David to let her take control of his medication.

Later Meena does her best to trigger his anxiety as she makes him relive the events of the Hide siege.

Meena replaces David’s extra-strength painkillers with paracetamol, pleased to have him where she wants him.

3. Al wants to buy a share in the Woolpack

Paddy tries to convince Marlon and Chas they should accept Al’s offer to buy the pub.

Chas plays hardball with Al, telling him he can have a third of the pub rather than half the share.

Will Al accept? Why does he want a share in the pub so badly?

4. Harriet concerned about Charles

Harriet is concerned when Charles seems visibly shaken by a mysterious message on his phone.

The next day Charles anxiously rejects a call. Harriet catches sight of a disturbing message on his phone.

Charles has no intention of confiding in Harriet about the texts.

Later Charles is fed up and makes an angry call telling his tormentor to leave him alone.

4. Charles meets up with a mystery person

Charles has a covert meeting in the woods.

But who is this mystery person and why have they rattled Charles so much?

5. Charles asks Andrea to move in

Andrea’s face lights up when Charles suggests that they move in together.

But is there something going on?

6. Diane injured

Rodney continues his campaign to win Diane back.

However his plans are scuppered when Belle offers her services at the B&B.

Diane is upset when she hears Belle speaking badly about her management skills.

Feeling upset, Diane confides in Rodney.

Caught up in the moment, tipsy Diane can’t help agreeing when Rodney asks to move in with her.

He’s ecstatic at the new living arrangements.

However Diane regrets her drunken night with Rodney and wants to tell him he can’t move in.

When Diane gets injured, she’s put at Rodney’s mercy.

7. Can Bob and Marlon sort things out?

Marlon orders Bob to stay away from April.

However he’s gutted to see April quietly sobbing, having witnessed the exchange.

Marlon blames Bob when April turns on him. But can the pair come to a truce for April?

