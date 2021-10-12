Emmerdale spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures – October 18-22

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal the survival challenge kicks off – and soon turns deadly.

With Victoria, David, Manpreet and Charles fighting for their lives in the water, Meena has murder in mind again. But who will she kill?

All this and more, in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. The survival challenge begins

The survival challenge begins as the participants including Victoria, David and Meena set off to the river.

Ben and Billy rally their teams and excitement is high.

2. Victoria’s life on the line

However, the day takes a horrible turn when the raft struggles to stay afloat

David and Victoria are caught in the water.

David manages to get out, but watches in horror as Victoria cascades towards the edge of a waterfall.

Victoria is powerless as she’s thrown into the turbulent waters.

But the water’s not the only danger she’s in…

3. Meena murders again?

Meena holds Victoria’s lifeless body under the water. But someone is watching them from afar.

Has Meena been caught out?

Meena gives chase into the maze, determined to find out what they’ve seen. Meena will go to any lengths to protect her secret – but who is in her sights?

4. Does Manpreet die by mistake?

Manpreet is also caught in the choppy water.

She has taken Victoria’s harness, which Meena has damaged… Has Meena killed Manpreet by mistake?

5. Charles in danger

In the water, Charles struggles to stay afloat.

Charles is badly injured. Can anyone rescue him?

6. Emmerdale spoilers: Mack tries to rescue Charity

Mack and Charity separate themselves in order to cheat.

However, Mack soon hears a loud scream coming from the pond.

He approaches and sees ripples across the water – where is Charity?

Has she gone beneath the surface? Can Mack rescue her?

7. Ellis and Priya sleep together

Ellis and Priya decide to have some alone time in the woods.

They sleep together before Priya heads off into the maze to present the winner’s present.

But will she make it out alive?

8. Can Ben, Billy and Ellis save the day?

As events take a terrifying turn, Ben, Billy and Ellis head into the maze – can they rescue those in danger?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

