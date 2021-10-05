Emmerdale spoilers: Next week revealed in all new pictures – October 11-15

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Meena is plotting a murder, while Will is trying to cover one up.

Elsewhere, Kim goes to war with half of the village, but will she succeed?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers: next week

1. Emmerdale spoilers: Meena exposes Victoria

Meena tells Victoria to stay away from David, but Victoria is suspicious over what’s really going on between David and Meena.

Victoria breaks into Farrers to get to the bottom of everything, but is forced to hide in the bedroom when Meena and David return.

Spotting Victoria hiding, Meena starts seducing David.

Uncomfortable Victoria is forced to reveal herself and David’s not happy.

David is furious as he confronts Vic.

He tells her to leave and not come back until she’s sorted herself out.

2. David tells Victoria he loves her

However, later in the week it’s all change! At the survival challenge base camp, David gets Victoria alone.

He confesses he does love her, leaving Victoria stunned, but pleased he’s finally been honest with her.

However, does this mean they’ll get together at last?

3. Meena plots another murder

As Victoria and David walk off, it’s revealed Meena has heard every word.

Knowing what she has to do, Meena sets her plan in motion – she’s going to murder Victoria!

4. Will confesses to Kim

Kim agrees Priya and Ellis can move their survival event to the site where Malone is buried.

Will is terrified the body will be discovered and knows it’s only a matter of time before he’s caught out.

Kim realises Will is hiding something and wants the truth.

Will comes clean that the base camp site is where he buried ‘the body’.

Kim is shocked by Will’s confession, but will she keep his secret?

Later, Emmerdale spoilers reveal Will prepares to flee. Meanwhile, Kim has come to a decision…

5. Kim plots to get her grandkids

Kim proposes Gabby draws up a will giving Kim sole parental rights to her child.

Meanwhile, Kim makes a phone call to her lawyer demanding full custody of Millie.

Gabby overhears the call and is shocked at how ruthless Kim is being.

6. Gabby and Diane prepare to flee

Gabby confides in Diane, who is alarmed at Kim’s behaviour.

Diane has a proposition for Gabby – they flee the village for a new life in Portugal.

Bernice is stunned when Diane tells her of their plan, but Diane insists it’s the only way to get away from their troubles.

Bernice suggests she goes with them, thrilling Diane and Gabby, but they remind her she must keep quiet to stop Kim finding out.

Can Bernice keep her mouth shut?

7. Kim and Andrea at war

Kim is horrified to learn Andrea has requested a restraining order against her.

She threatens to take shocking revenge, but will Andrea give in?

8. Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet dumps Rishi

Rishi tells Manpreet he’s got a tattoo to show how much he loves her, but a horrified Manpreet reveals she doesn’t love him anymore.

Devastated Rishi thinks Charles has stolen Manpreet from him.

Meanwhile, Meena tries to convince Manpreet to make a move on Charles.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

