Emmerdale spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures – November 8-12

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Jai sets out to put the blame of the bridge collapse on Ben.

Meanwhile Billy is forced to lie to Tracy about his and Nate’s night out, and Kim is horrified when her horse is kidnapped.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale.

1. Emmerdale spoilers: Jai tries to put the blame on Ben

Jai worries about the health and safety inspection at the HOP.

Meanwhile a journalist is sniffing around the café and asks Brenda about the bridge collapse

Brenda tells Ben she’s spoken to a journalist.

He attempts to tell Jai, but he’s too preoccupied as health and safety arrive.

When the Health & Safety officer explains HOP management will be held personably responsible, if it’s proved the bridge is overloaded, Jai is terrified.

Ben tells him about the investigative journalist privately.

However Jai is planning to blame it all on Ben which leaves Laurel horrified when she finds out.

Ben soon realises what Jai is doing.

2. Aaron punches Jai

When Jai tries to offer Ben a buy-out in exchange for his resignation, Ben decides he needs a lawyer.

Ben tells Aaron and Liv’s what happened, and they quickly recognise their level of legal help won’t be a match for Jai’s.

Aaron sets off to confront Jai, but matters are made worse when he punches him, leaving everyone stunned.

Jai suspends Ben from work and Aaron is left feeling guilty.

3. Priya snaps at Ellis

Priya struggles with an intense nightmare brought on by the pain of her injuries.

Rishi isn’t sure how to help and convinces Ellis to visit her.

However a miscommunication leads Priya to lash out at Ellis and he’s shocked by her accusations.

Rishi suggests she calls a psychologist to help her deal with her trauma.

4. Al tries to worm his way back in with Priya

When Al learns a rift is developing between Priya and Ellis, he’s ready to take advantage of the situation.

Al goes to Holdgate, but is he welcome?

They next day Priya goes to therapy which is helpful to her.

Soon Ellis makes a heartfelt apology to Priya and offers to support her.

5. Emmerdale spoilers: Nate cheats on Tracy?

Tracy opens up to Faith about her relationship with Nate. She suggests she should organise an intimate date night.

However Billy and Nate head into Hotten on a lads night.

In Hotten, a lady called Fiona chats up Nate.

Back in the village Tracy is disappointed to hear Nate went out drinking and sends him a sexy picture.

Unfortunately Nate breaks his phone and misses the text.

Later, Nate continues chatting to Fiona and Tracy struggles to get hold of him.

The next day Billy has to lie to Tracy about the night before.

6. Kidnap horror for Kim

Fed up of Kim’s control over Paddy, Chas hatches a plan.

Soon she and Paddy kidnap Kim’s racehorse, but will Kim give into their ransom plans?

Will stands up to Kim explaining he can’t be with her if she continues with her destructive behaviour.

7. Gabby fails to look after her son?

Gabby is frustrated her friends are partying and she’s stuck with a baby.

She palms Thomas off on both Bernice and Kim.

Later Bernice is proud when Gabby seems to take a lead in caring for Thomas. But is she?

8. Bernice and Will bond

Bernice is struck when Nate angrily accuses her of raising a spoilt brat.

Will jumps in to defend her. Soon they find themselves bonding.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

