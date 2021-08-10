Emmerdale spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures – August 16 – 20

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Mad Meena snatches Theo, Leyla discovers she’s pregnant and April’s bullying is getting worse!

April’s fool

Marlon may have been thinking that April’s anguish was over, but her troll is back with full force.

It’s her birthday and the bully is determined to ruin her big day.

April tries to paint a happy smile on her face but she’s horrified to open one card and find a typed message – from the troll.

Pushed to the brink, April decides to send a furious reply when she receives an abuse text.

But she soon regrets that move when she is hit with a barrage of nasty messages.

Meanwhile, dad Marlon has more woes of his own – he is in serious financial dire straits and his food at the Woolie has received some awful reviews.

Leyla’s baby bombshell

Jacob tries to talk to Leyla and tell her that he wants to drop his A-Levels, but she is distracted – she pops a pregnancy test into her bag.

Later, she’s anxious as she takes the test – and is horrified to discover it’s positive.

She steels herself to tell Liam but when he admits he can’t handle surprises at the moment, she decides not to say anything.

She does however confide in Priya, who is shocked she doesn’t want to tell her husband.

But the more Leyla mulls it over, the more she thinks the baby news could be the final nail in the coffin of their marriage.

Meena snatches Theo

David and Victoria are struggling with childcare and find themselves fighting over the last place at their preferred nursery.

Chas then reveals that Eve has been given it – so David and Victoria decide on mutual childcare and a rota is drawn up between them.

That afternoon Meena arrives for a steamy afternoon with David, but is furious he’s babysitting TWO kids.

She decides to play super-girlfriend and phones David to offer to have Theo but, seeing him reject her call to continue talking to Victoria, she’s RAGING.

Later, when Victoria is minding both kids, she briefly goes upstairs to check on Harry.

Meena creeps in through the back door and looms ominously over Theo.

When Victoria returns downstairs, she’s horrified to find the little lad is gone – and the baby gate and back door are open.

With no sign of Theo in the garden, Victoria starts to scream in panic.

A frantic search begins for the toddler – what is Meena planning to do?

Elsewhere…

Spotting a ‘moment’ between Jimmy and Nicola, die-hard romantic Bernice thinks all may not be lost in their marriage and sets about trying to get them back together.

Liv is making good on her promise to get sober and is feeling support all around her for once.

Bob discovers that Wendy has been lying to him – she admits to attending the funeral of her ex-mother-in-law. And now there’s a stranger in the village spying on them…

Charity begs Mack not to get Ryan involved in any illegal shenanigans.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

