Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal someone traps Andrea’s dog in a boiling hot car.

Meanwhile Jimmy confesses his true feelings to Mandy and Tracy struggles to cope with Frankie’s feeding demands.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale.

1. Emmerdale spoilers: Meena meddles in Charles and Andrea’s relationship

Andrea invites Charles camping with her and Millie, but Meena does her best to put Andrea off the idea.

Later Gabby is annoyed when Andrea comes into Home Farm with her dog, Princess, to get Millie’s sleeping bag.

At Home Farm, Princess soils Gabby’s handbag.

Meanwhile Meena intercepts Charles to sow doubt into his mind about being with Andrea.

As Noah cleans Gabby’s handbag, Gabby voices how Millie’s dog is on borrowed time.

Andrea leaves Princess securely tied up in the shade as she heads in to reason with Millie.

While Andrea is distracted, we see someone lure the dog with its favourite toy into the parked car and slam it shut.

As the sun beams, Princess remains trapped as she desperately scrabbles to escape.

2. Kim confesses all to Jamie

When Will makes a business pitch to Kim, her suspicions about his motives return.

Soon Jamie accidentally spots Kim’s hidden camera.

Later Kim confides in Jamie that the reason she set up the surveillance is because someone is drugging her.

He’s hurt she suspected him, but later suggests they should both escape Home Farm for a while.

3. Mandy goes with Jimmy to his plea hearing

Nicola didn’t know it was Jimmy’s plea hearing and isn’t able to attend.

When Mandy finds out Jimmy intends to plead guilty, she’s determined to change his mind.

She tries to make him see that going to prison won’t help fix anything.

Mandy steps in to go to the plea hearing with him.

4. Nicola cheats on Jimmy?

Meanwhile Nicola confides in Bernice about her marital woes.

Mack is happy to confirm to Nicola he’ll always be an option for her.

Soon Nicola gets glammed up and heads to the scrapyard.

Nicola appears to make a move on Mack and he thinks all of his dreams are coming true.

5. Jimmy confesses his feelings for Mandy

When Jimmy returns home, he and Nicola are further estranged than ever.

Jimmy returns to see Mandy at the salon and tells her his feelings are deeper than friendship.

Mandy is gobsmacked and Jimmy is immediately regretful.

Soon Jimmy comes across Juliette and Nicola having a row.

6. Jimmy and Nicola over for good?

Things between Jimmy and Nicola are made worse when he appears to side with Juliette.

Later Jimmy tells Nicola he wants to move out. Nicola’s world comes crashing down around her.

As Jimmy privately negotiates with Juliette about custody, will Nicola fight for their marriage?

7. Tracy struggles to cope

Tracy is struggling with Frankie’s feeding demands. Nate does his best to support her.

Dr Liam wants to know how Tracy is coping and urges Tracy to look after herself as well as Frankie.

But can she?

8. Ben worries about Aaron

Ben worries that Aaron’s constant concern for Liv is taking a toll on him.

Is Aaron okay?

9. Meena opens up

In the salon, Meena opens up to Diane about her past. What will she tell her?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

