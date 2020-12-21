Emmerdale SPOILERS: Newcomer Charles to discover Harriet’s murder secret?

Emmerdale spoilers reveal new vicar Charles will immediately be drawn into Malone’s murder storyline. But will he figure out Harriet’s secret?

In next week’s scenes Harriet visits Malone’s grave and it’s apparent that she’s nowhere near close to moving on.

Meanwhile a vicar named Charles arrives in the village looking for Harriet.

Harriet is struggling with what happened to Malone (Credit: ITV)

She’s shocked to learn that because their parishes are merging, they’ll be working together for the foreseeable future.

At the Home Farm grounds, Harriet rings in the New Year alone with her restless thoughts at Malone’s grave.

The next day Charles carefully reveals to Harriet that he believes a grave has been disturbed. Harriet struggles to mask her rising alarm, knowing she and Will recently dug up a grave to move Malone’s body.

Will Charles uncover Malone’s murder?

Emmerdale: Who is Charles?

Last month it was announced that two new characters Charles and Ethan would be arriving in the village.

The father and son will be played by Kevin Mathurin and upcoming actor Emile John.

It was revealed that Charles is a vicar and will be an instant hit with villagers. But he also ends up being a great support to Harriet.

Charles arrives next week (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Charles’s son Ethan is intelligent and has inherited his father’s strong sense of justice. He’s worked hard to carve himself a successful law career.

However it seems like there will be trouble ahead for the two men.

They’re a close family, so when Charles discovers his son has been wrongly accused of a crime, his intense need for justice means it’s not long before they have a run in with the Dingles.

Where have you seen Charles actor Kevin Mathurin before?

Kevin has had roles in many TV series and short films.

Last year, he appeared in daytime soap Doctors playing a character called James.

Will Charles find out about Malone? (Credit: ITV)

He also appeared in TV series Bronze, playing Hector.

In 2017, he also had a small role in Justice League which starred Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa. Kevin played a sketch witness in the film.

Emmerdale’s new year’s week will air from Monday, December 28.

