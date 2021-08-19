Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers show Nate getting down on one knee and proposing to girlfriend Tracy.

The loved-up farmer springs the surprise on his partner when she returns from visiting sister Vanessa.

Nate has missed Tracy and their baby daughter Frankie, so he wants to make their homecoming memorable.

What will Tracy say when Nate asks her to marry him?

Emmerdale spoilers: Time to wed?

It’s the pink dressing gown that makes Nate’s moment (Credit: ITV)

It’s been a tough time for the new couple, who welcomed their first child together earlier this year.

So, Nate’s pleased when his luck changes after Belle gets a lead on some new business for Wylie’s Farm.

Feeling optimistic about their future, Nate thinks it’s the perfect time to ask Tracy to be his wife.

Presenting her with a beautiful engagement ring, Nate gets down on one knee.

Tracy is shocked, but what will she say to Nate?

Tracy’s secret pain

It’s too much for Tracy to bear (Credit: ITV)

After the big moment, Tracy continues to hide what’s really going on in her head.

She’s in torment as she continues to struggle with her post-natal anxiety.

The trip to see Vanessa wasn’t that smooth, and Tracy can’t cope with looking after Frankie alone.

So, when Nate leaves his two girls to go out again, Tracy spirals.

Baby Frankie is crying, and the pressure begins to build up again as Tracy’s misery intensifies.

She finally snaps and smashes up Frankie’s baby gym before collapsing in tears.

Can Tracy find the strength to ask for help?

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm and 8pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

