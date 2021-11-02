Emmerdale SPOILERS: Nate cheats on Tracy?

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers show Nate tempted to stray from fiancée Tracy when he gets chatting to a flirty woman in a bar.

The hunky farmer heads into Hotten for a few beers after work with pal Billy, unaware that Tracy is trying to reach him.

She’s worried about the state of their relationship and plans a sexy night in to seduce him.

But Nate’s too busy talking to an attractive stranger to notice the hours passing, and Tracy is home alone.

Emmerdale spoilers: Nate and Tracy

Is Nate just chatting, or will he make a move? (Credit: ITV)

It’s no wonder that Tracy is worried they are drifting apart.

There’s been no time for romance between having a newborn baby and her struggles with post-natal depression.

She talks to Faith about her fears, who advises her to take action to get things back on track.

So, she snaps a selfie that should bring Nate rushing back – but unfortunately, he breaks his phone.

While Tracy wonders why Nate is ignoring her efforts, he’s blissfully unaware that she’s even tried to get hold of him.

Back at the bar, Fiona is stepping up her efforts to entice Nate into her bed.

Secrets and lies

Tracy is not happy that Nate ignored her (Credit: ITV)

When Tracy bumps into Billy the next day, he feels super awkward as she quizzes him about Nate.

Tracy wants to know what happened last night and why Nate ignored her.

Billy has to lie to her face to protect his pal, and he doesn’t feel good about it.

But what did Nate do, and will Tracy find out?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

