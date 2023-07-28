Latest Emmerdale spoilers can reveal that, as Nate Robinson’s financial woes grow, he starts to blackmail Caleb Miligan. This comes as Cain discovers a business opportunity in the form of an old friend of Nate’s – newcomer Corey.

But as Cain and Corey hit it off, Nate uncovers something which leaves Caleb vulnerable. But what dirt does Nate have on Caleb? And will he give in to Nate’s demands?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this story in full below.

A face from Nate’s past arrives in the village (Credit: ITV)

Nate worries for cash as he runs into a blast from the past

Nate is feeling pessimistic about his financial situation, and struggles to share Tracy’s relative cheer. Meanwhile, Corey arrives at the garage with a job opportunity, leaving Cain intrigued.

At the pub, Cain and Corey agree to go into business together. Walking in on their business meeting, Nate’s pleasantly surprised when he recognises Corey as an old schoolmate.

Nate enjoys a pint with his long lost chum, but feels embarrassed when Charity asks if he still wants Eve’s hand-me-downs. He feels like a failure next to Corey’s success.

Nate spots an opportunity in his old pal (Credit: ITV)

The return of the Mack leaves Nate feeling left out

Later, Moira comments that she slept easier after taking Caleb’s loan. Meanwhile, Cain’s annoyed when Nate refuses extra work – Nate leaves, clearly up to something.

Nate begs Corey for a job but is disappointed when Corey tells him he can’t help him. At the farm, Nate and Mackenzie make amends, raiding Moira’s kitchen together.

Both are glad to confirm that there are no hard feelings. Later at the garage, Mack is pleased when Cain lets him help with his new fleet of cars.

Nate is left disappointed when Corey is unable to help him out (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, in the pub, moody Caleb ends a hushed call. Cain enters and pays Caleb his first instalment on their loan. Caleb watches him leave with sadness, secretly wishing there was more he could do.

Outside, Nate’s annoyed to see Mack working at the garage – he strides off, knowing exactly what he has to do.

Nate confronts Caleb… and sets an ultimatum (Credit: ITV)

Caleb’s secret is blown

Corey’s face drops to see Nate enter the office, asking for work. Caleb’s thrown to see Nate there and his cover as a silent investor is blown.

Caleb tries to backtrack as Nate pieces everything together. Nate threatens to tell Cain everything about Caleb’s business unless he gives him a job.

Will Caleb manage to keep Nate sweet?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

