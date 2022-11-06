Emmerdale spoilers don’t come much better than this – soap star Natalie Ann Jamieson has hinted there’s a new serial killer in the village.

The Amy Wyatt actress has opened up about her fears of being killed off after four characters died in October.

And we’re not too sure show bosses will be too happy with her slip-up…

Emmerdale star Natalie Ann Jamieson has hinted there’s a new serial killer in the village (Credit: Splash News)

Emmerdale spoilers: ‘We all going to die!’

Viewers watched as Faith Dingle took her own life to avoid dying of terminal cancer.

Meanwhile in the storm, Harriet Finch was killed by an exploding quad bike, and Liv Flaherty was crushed by a caravan.

And her on-screen step-father Al Chapman was shot to death.

However, in a shock twist, while Cain Dingle took the blame for the murder, it was revealed his and Amy’s young son Kyle was really responsible.

But in the process of discussing the storyline, it appears she let slip about a new serial killer stalking the village.

Emmerdale to be terrorised by a new serial killer?

Asked if she feared she could be killed off by the soap, Natalie told the Mirror: “All the time! You hear there’s a serial killer and you automatically think, we’re all ­going to die. It’s definitely going to be me.

“In your head, you’ve already written it. ‘Of course it’s going to be me because I did this…’ You join the dots. It’s always a relief when it’s not.

“Any minute could be your last so you just enjoy every moment.”

The soap’s last serial killer, Meena Jutla, departed at the beginning of the year.

Killer nurse Meena terrorised the village, claiming three lives during her brief stint there.

She murdered Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker during her reign of terror.

However, after failing to kill her sister Manpreet Sharma, Meena was finally caught by police.

Meena is serving a 75 year sentence in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

‘No chance’ of a Meena return

She was sentenced to life in prison – with no hope of being released.

However, fans had hoped Meena would make a comeback during the 50th anniversary month.

They thought she could make a daring prison break during the storm and return to unleash hell once more.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

But sadly actress Paige Sandhu has revealed a comeback was never on the cards.

She told Digital Spy: “No, it’s not a possibility and it won’t be a possibility. I’ve loved playing her and I’ve loved working at Emmerdale, but I feel like the story came to an end.

“I mean, we did do everything, didn’t we? We went for it! I feel like to come back would be over-egging the story.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

