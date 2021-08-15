In latest Emmerdale spoilers, the soap has revealed the moment killer Meena Jutla decides to take revenge on Victoria Sugden.

The unhinged nurse can be seen deciding in a preview that Victoria is her next victim.

Victoria Sugden doesn’t understand how dangerous Meena really is (Credit: ITV)

Viewers know Meena has already killed Leanna Cavanagh, and her own best friend Nadine – but now she’s got a new target in mind.

In a spoiler video released by the soap, Meena is struggling with boyfriend David Metcalfe’s baby son Theo.

The tot won’t sleep for Meena and he keeps crying – and that sees Victoria swooping in to save the day.

Read more: Emmerdale drops hint over who is trolling April Windsor – and they are close to home

Within seconds, baby Theo stops crying, leaving Meena furious.

Turning to David, she rants: “She didn’t have to interfere! I could’ve done that!”

Victoria then kindly agreed to babysit – leaving Meena no choice but to agree.

But from the look on her face it’s clear she wants revenge on Victoria for this deadly betrayal.

And next week she does just that.

Hellbent on punishing them both, Meena sneaks into Victoria’s house while she’s looking after Theo.

She’s the last person to see the baby boy before he goes missing. When Vic realises he’s gone, it’s panic stations.

But is Meena evil enough to harm an innocent child?

Theo is in grave danger with Meena (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s Meena Jutla takes evil revenge on Victoria Sugden

Emmerdale spoilers show that David’s careless gesture could see him pay the ultimate price.

Later, when Theo is at Victoria’s for the afternoon, Meena slips into the house.

Victoria is upstairs checking on her son Harry when the double murderess sneaks inside.

But when Victoria returns downstairs, there’s no Theo and no trace of Meena either.

She’s horrified to see both the baby gate and back door wide open.

Read more: Emmerdale: Liv’s troubles are far from over as Aaron Dingle forgives her disgusting abuse

Rushing outside, Victoria begins screaming for help and soon a search team of worried villagers joins her.

David is distraught as they search far and wide for his precious son.

Is Meena about to claim another victim and destroy David’s life forever?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!