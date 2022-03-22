Emmerdale spoilers: Moira takes deadly revenge on Charity

thereEmmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Moira Dingle is ready to avenge her brother’s broken heart and punish Charity.

But as she sets Charity up, how far will she go?

Is Charity in serious danger? And will Moira live to regret it?

Moira is furious with Charity’s attitude (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity tries to get over Mack

Charity has been left single after boyfriend Mackenzie Boyd realised she’d never get over Vanessa Woodfield and left town.

After Vanessa also firmly rejected Charity’s attempts to get back together, Charity was completely on her own.

In an attempt to make herself feel better, Charity flirts with the drayman at the pub.

But Moira is watching and isn’t happy to see her carefree attitude so soon after breaking Mack’s heart.

Charity insists she is still upset and she’s desperate to get back with Mack. She demands Moira speak to her brother, however she’s left crushed when Moira refuses.

The angry farmer firmly blames Charity for Mack leaving and therefore won’t give her any second chances.

Will Moira regret her revenge plot? (Credit: ITV)

Moira takes revenge

As if Moira wasn’t angry enough, when Paddy lets slip Charity and Vanessa almost kissed, that tips her over the edge.

She is convinced Paddy isn’t being completely honest and there was actually a kiss.

So Moira decides Charity needs to be taught a lesson…

Pretending to have had a change of heart, Moira suggests she drives Charity to meet Mack so they can talk.

Thrilled Charity accepts and gets in the car without thinking twice.

But Moira has a scheme in mind to avenge her brother and it’s not long before she’s putting her plan into action.

Moira pulls up in the middle of nowhere and kicks Charity out of the car.

She takes Charity’s phone and purse, therefore leaveing her there with no way home.

Can Charity talk her way out of this one? (Credit: ITV)

Will Charity be okay?

As she stands on the side of the road abandoned and alone, can Charity find a way to get herself home?

Or is she set for a long, dark night alone?

Will she make it home in one piece? Or has Moira gone too far?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

