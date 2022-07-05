Emmerdale spoilers: Moira lets rip as the truth about Holly is revealed

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal a picture of Holly Barton on the day she died ends up in one of Take A Vow’s presentation, leaving Moira suspicious.

Suzy realises she needs to tell Vanessa the truth, but will Moira also found out what really happened to Holly?

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 11-15

Emmerdale spoilers: Suzy’s connection to Holly revealed?

A couple of months ago Suzy was introduced to viewers as Vanessa’s new love interest.

However it was also revealed Suzy had secretly been doing cocaine with Leyla, who she had been working with.

During a meeting with Moira about using her barn for a wedding, Suzy saw a picture of Moira’s late daughter Holly.

Suzy made her excuses to leave the meeting. She later revealed to Leyla that she knew Holly as Holly had done some photography work at the weddings she was planning.

Suzy knew Holly (Credit: ITV)

Suzy explained how she became friends with Holly and on her birthday she gave Holly money to buy cocaine for Suzy’s birthday party.

However Holly bought and took heroin instead.

When Suzy found out what Holly had done with her money she was furious and they fell out.

But what Suzy didn’t know is Holly ended up dying from an overdose that night.

After telling Leyla about Holly, Suzy looked on a memorial page for Moira’s daughter and realised she died on her birthday.

She pieced together that she gave Holly the money for the drugs that killed her and vowed to stop taking cocaine.

In next week’s scenes Priya and Suzy excitedly prepare for the HOP/Take A Vow showcase.

But they’re unaware that the slideshow includes a picture of Holly Barton on the day she died.

Moira wants answers from Suzy (Credit: ITV)

Moira demands answers

Belle and Jai begin the presentation and Priya struggles seeing an image of herself without her burns.

But there’s more problems when the picture of Holly flashes up.

Moira instantly spots her daughter’s photo and begins to hound Suzy for more information.

Moira quickly realises that the dress Holly is wearing in the picture is the dress she wore the day she died.

Upset, Moira is desperate to know what happened and how Suzy knew Holly, but her hopes are ruined when Suzy lies.

Suzy comes up with a lie (Credit: ITV)

Suzy tells Vanessa the truth

Soon after, Vanessa challenges Suzy, knowing she’s not telling the truth about Holly.

Suzy realises she needs to be honest and tells Vanessa what happened the night Holly died.

When Moira turns up, Suzy and Vanessa panic thinking Moira may have overheard their conversation.

But instead Moira apologises for lashing out earlier.

Vanessa is disappointed when Suzy doesn’t use the moment to tell Moira the truth and instead Suzy pleads with Vanessa to keep her secret.

What will Vanessa do?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!