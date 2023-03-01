Emmerdale spoilers: Moira left heartbroken as Cain destroys their family

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Moira is left heartbroken as Cain makes a decision about Kyle that destroys their future.

As Kyle gets involved in a violent altercation, Cain decides to let Amy win the fight for Kyle.

But, how will Moira react to Cain’s decision in Emmerdale spoilers?

Cain thinks things through (Credit: ITV)

Kyle’s violent altercation prompts Cain to reconsider

Next week, Cain asks Caleb for help in the fight for custody as Amy ramps up the stakes by getting engaged to Matty.

Moira begs Cain to stop making things worse.

Caleb sets out to fight on his brother’s side and starts provoking Amy, with Matty rushing to reassure a shaken-up Amy.

Later on, Nicola summons Amy and Cain round to her house to inform them that Kyle has had a violent altercation with Carl.

As Nicola threatens to call the police on Kyle, Cain starts blaming Amy for Kyle’s behaviour.

However, Amy becomes the hero when she manages to talk Nicola out of calling the cops on Kyle.

Afterwards, Cain realises that the whole village blames him for Kyle’s violence.

But, how will he respond to this revelation?

Cain decides to let Amy have Kyle for good (Credit: ITV)

Moira heart-broken as Cain destroys their family

Feeling like a failing parent, Cain opens up to Moira and tells her that they need to let Amy keep Kyle for good.

Moira tries to talk sense into Cain telling him that he’ll regret his decision.

However, Cain is adamant that Kyle would be best without him and sets upon allowing Amy to have full custody as well as encouraging her to move away with Kyle.

Moira’s heartbroken as she watches Cain blame himself for Kyle’s behaviour.

But, will she do anything to stop Cain from letting Kyle go?

Will Amy take her chance and leave the village with Kyle?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Cain really let Amy have Kyle? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!