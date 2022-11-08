In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Moira decides to flee the village for Belfast, in a bid to protect her family.

As Amy runs away with Kyle, Moira also feels the need to run away so that she can keep Kyle’s secret.

She knows that she can’t do that as long as she stays in the village, so she decides to leave.

But, will Moira ever return in Emmerdale spoilers?

Moira knows that Kyle killed Al (Credit: ITV)

Moira knows the truth

Last night (Monday November 7, 2022), Cain told Moira exactly what happened when Al died.

In Friday’s episode (Friday November 4, 2022), when Moira visited him in prison, Cain was pressured into revealing the truth.

Kyle was the true killer.

However, last night, he went into detail about how Kyle ended up killing Al.

He told her that he had been fighting with Al in the barn, with no intention of actually killing him.

Kyle must have followed him and felt the need to protect him.

He grabbed the gun and threatened to shoot Al.

However, when Al started making a move towards Kyle, the youngster pulled the trigger and Al was dead.

Cain told Kyle to be brave and go home whilst he finished cleaning things up in the barn.

Things didn’t go to plan though when Kerry turned up and assumed Cain had murdered her fiancé, after seeing Cain wiping the gun.

After hearing the truth, Moira struggled to agree to keeping the truth a secret.

Moira flees (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Moira flees the village

Next week, things get heated between Moira and Cain when she visits him in prison.

She struggles to go through with Cain’s wishes on keeping Kyle’s secret safe.

Moira tells Cain that Amy has run away with Kyle, with this starting to give her ideas of her own.

Later on, Moira decides to get out of the village.

Mackenzie is left to face Cain and tell him about Moira’s decision.

He visits Cain in prison and tells him that Moira has taken Isaac to Belfast.

Cain is heartbroken at Moira’s decision.

He’s also angry that how she told Mack Kyle’s secret.

But is Kyle’s secret safe with Mack?

Will Moira ever come back? (Credit: ITV)

Has Moira gone for good?

Moira flees the village so that she won’t expose Kyle’s secret.

However, she shouldn’t have anything to worry about – she’s used to keeping secrets by now.

She managed to keep Faith’s cancer and wishes to end her own life a secret.

Oh, and we haven’t forgotten how she quickly got over killing Emma Barton.

But, will Moira really leave her life in Emmerdale behind for good?

Will she keep Kyle’s secret safe?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Has Moira gone for good? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!