Emmerdale Spoilers: Moira fights to clear her name as her return is revealed

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers have revealed Moira’s return to the village and a fight to clear her name, as Chloe accuses her of being Al’s other woman.

Moira left the ‘Dales with Amy, Kyle and Isaac in order to protect killer Kyle.

As the week begins, they return to the village from Belfast.

But with Matty having uncovered Kyle’s secret, and Chloe convinced that Moira was sleeping with Al, tensions are running high.

Can Moira clear her name?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers below.

There’s a tense atmosphere as Moira and Amy return (Credit: ITV)

Moira and Amy return to the village

Amy, Moira and Kyle are back from Belfast, but the atmosphere is frosty.

Matty is upset with Amy, having learned that she and Moira had kept Kyle’s secret from him.

Amy tells Matty that their relationship is over, wanting to make Kyle her priority.

Meanwhile, Amy is determined to clear Moira’s name.

Chloe is convinced that Moira was Al’s other woman.

Can they call off Amy’s investigation?

Amy confronts Chloe over Moira

Amy tells Chloe to shut down her investigation, for Kerry’s sake.

Reluctantly, Chloe agrees.

However, she is hurt when Amy tells her to move out.

She reveals that she is pregnant.

Will Amy change her mind about kicking her out?

Matty discovers Kyle’s memorial stones for Al (Credit: ITV)

Kyle is wracked with guilt

Later, Amy tells Moira that Chloe has called off her investigation.

She reveals that Chloe is pregnant, while Mack squirms, glad that no-one knows he is the father.

She also tells the family that she and Matty have reconciled, after he made a heartfelt apology.

Meanwhile, at the barn, a guilt-ridden Kyle makes a memorial for Al.

Cain worries how quickly Kyle’s secret is spreading (Credit: ITV)

Moira visits Cain in prison

The next day, Moira visits with Cain in prison.

Cain worries how quickly their secret is spreading around.

When Moira suggests finding Al’s real mistress, Cain doesn’t reveal that it’s Chas.

Moira is left unaware that Cain knows the real identity of Al’s other woman. However she is desperate to clear her name.

Will Cain really let his wife be seen as the other woman?

Meanwhile, Matty finds Kyle’s memorial to Al in the barn.

He worries that it’s too soon for the youngster to go back to school.

The next day, however, the family feign normality as Kyle prepares to go back to school.

Can the family hold it together?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

