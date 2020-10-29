Emmerdale spoilers reveal Moira faces a dark chapter of her life after Mackenzie comes to the village.

This week, Moira’s brother arrives. But what does his presence mean for her?

The farmer faces a dark chapter from her past as she has some very important things to say to Mackenzie, telling him he needs to hear it.

Moira faces a dark chapter from her past (Credit: ITV)

But it seems things don’t go well as later Moira ends up sobbing alone. Can her truths ever repaired their tattered relationship?

Later when Cain spots Mackenzie in the village the two men square up. The mechanic tells him if he ever sees him in the village again, he’ll leave in a coffin.

Moira tells Cain to stay away (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Rhona reminds Moira she’s always there if she needs her. But soon when Cain arrives and starts slating Mackenzie, Moira tells him to stay away. Has she pushed him away too?

Soon Moira is making an apology ‘olive branch’ phone call. Who is she ringing?

Mackenzie breaks into Home Farm

Meanwhile after Lydia tells Sam about a confrontation she had with Jamie, he’s furious and tells his wife Jamie will get what’s coming to him. Sam and Cain soon start planning their revenge.

Later, whilst having a drink by himself, Jamie hears noises around the house. He braces himself for a search and heads towards the staircase.

Mackenzie steps out of the shadows (Credit: ITV)

However he’s distracted by a sound coming from the kitchen and doesn’t see Mackenzie in the shadows holding a crow bar…

Meanwhile Sam and Cain confront Jamie for a ‘chat’. But they’re all unaware that Mackenzie is watching.

As Cain reveals his plan to a drunk Jamie, Mackenzie’s interest is piqued and he soon steps out pf the shadows.

What will he do? Has Jamie found a new ally?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

