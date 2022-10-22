Emmerdale SPOILERS: Moira Dingle BANNED from Faith’s funeral as death plot exposed

Emmerdale spoilers have revealed a shocking new development with Moira next week after Faith Dingle’s death.

The late Matriarch took her own life earlier this month after deciding she didn’t want to decline with her terminal cancer.

Moira will be banned from Faith’s funeral next week (Credit: ITV)

Her son Cain Dingle was there holding her in her final moments.

Viewers know Faith had long planned to take her own life, hoping that her daughter-in-law Moira Dingle would be there at the end.

However when it came to it, Faith decided to go alone.

But realising what was happening, Moira summoned her husband Cain and got him to Faith in time.

Her heartbreaking decision did have consequences, however, with Cain horrified at what he thought his wife had done.

Despite Moira not actually helping Faith to die, Cain thought she had.

Emmerdale spoilers reveals fallout of Faith’s death

It was only when she explained and managed to get through to him with the truth that he settled down.

But next week, he will still be suffering with the knowledge of what Faith did.

Looking at her death certificate, Cain’s troubled her cause of death is a lie. And he struggles to keep it together.

Before long Chas is floored when Cain reveals Faith’s death wasn’t how it seemed.

Soon Chas is fuming when Moira lets slip that she knew about Faith’s plan. And soon Chas is upset to realise her spa day was arranged by Faith to keep her away whilst she died.

Paddy’s shocked when he learns Faith died of an overdose but it’s nothing compared to Chas’ reaction.

She is apoplectic with fury, and bans Moira from attending the funeral.

Faith died in son Cain’s arms in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Chas struggles in the wake of mum Faith’s death

However she has more problems to deal with when she suggests a joint funeral for Faith and Liv.

With Vinny struggling to do anything in the aftermath of his wife’s death, Chas takes over.

Aaron is furious with what his mum has done, and struggles to contain it with the knowledge she is cheating with Al Chapman.

When two-horse drawn carriages arrive in the village, they are carrying Liv and Faith’s coffins.

It’s set to be an emotional affair.

But will the Dingles get through it unscathed?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

