Emmerdale spoilers reveal Moira asks Mackenzie to move into Butler’s Farm with her. But how will Cain react?

In the week leading up to Christmas, Chas catches Charity and Mack stashing stolen goods. She immediately regrets telling Noah to patch things up with his mum.

Mack soon tells Moira that he’s leaving town. But Moira offers her brother a place to stay at Butlers.

Moira asks Mack to move in (Credit: ITV)

However when Cain hears of Moira’s offer, he’s left furious.

Emmerdale: Mack and Charity grow closer?

Later, Mack and Charity drive out to a barn where he’s stashed their stolen merchandise. Soon they begin flirting and Charity can’t help but feel attracted to him. But can Charity trust him?

Charity and Mack have stolen goods (Credit: ITV)

Mack is nearly caught by Moira at the barn where he’s stashing the merchandise. But Mack lies and tells his sister he was looking for where Holly is buried, leaving Moira’s pleased.

Later Moira is heartened to find Mack looking through the family photo albums. However, when old resentments surface, Mack storms out, leaving Moira hurt.

Charity sets out to ruin Chas’s big day?

Meanwhile, Charity is furious after discovering Ryan has received an invite to Chas and Paddy’s wedding. But she hides her anger.

Will Charity ruin the wedding? (Credit: ITV)

Full of resentment, she dresses herself in funeral attire. What does she have planned?

As the Dingles work hard to keep the wedding a secret from Chas, will Charity spoil their hard work?

She is on a path of self-destruction. But will Mackenzie turn out to be a friend or foe?

For Christmas week Emmerdale will air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7pm. Christmas Eve will be an hour long special at 6.45 and Christmas Day will also be an hour long episode at 6.30 on ITV.

