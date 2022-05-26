Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Chas suspects Nate and Moira are having an affair again.

Moira is currently the only person who knows that Faith‘s cancer has returned.

However next week Chas becomes suspicious of Moira’s behaviour and thinks she could be having an affair with Nate.

Chas grows suspicious about Moira (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas becomes suspicious of Moira and Nate

Faith arrives for her chemotherapy appointment and she’s dreading her treatment.

Her damaged relationship with her son Cain becomes much more painful when Faith sees another patient with their son.

Speaking to another patient at the hospital, Faith paints a picture of a happy family lying about Cain and Chas’s whereabouts.

But she’s unaware that Wendy has overheard everything.

Although Faith is embarrassed to have been caught out, Wendy admits she finds herself doing the same with Lee.

Chas finds a half-naked Nate in the kitchen with Moira (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Chas is suspicious when she finds a half-naked Nate chatting to Moira.

Moira gives an innocent explanation but Chas doesn’t buy it and is convinced she walked in them resuming their affair.

As Moira continues to cover for Faith, Chas overhears her on the phone arranging to meet someone in an empty house and becomes even more suspicious.

Convinced her mum is helping Moira rekindle her relationship with Nate, she decides to catch them in the act.

The next day Chas finds Moira in her robe and bursts into the bedroom.

However she’s stunned when she finds Moira inside instead of Nate.

Chas storms into Moira’s room (Credit: ITV)

Faith hides her illness

Desperately hiding her illness, Faith stuns both Moira and Chas when she flounders and explains Moira’s state of undress…

Faith is uncomfortable realising how much her lies have escalated.

She’s awkward as she hides her symptoms from her family and is forced to deal with the emotional implications her diagnosis alone.

