Emmerdale SPOILERS: Meena’s murderous masterplan is finally revealed

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena‘s murderous masterplan is finally revealed.

In the upcoming scenes Meena uses Vinny’s phone to send Mandy a reassuring message and keep her off the trail.

Meanwhile Manpreet fills Vinny in on Meena’s previous victims leaving him terrified.

However Vinny reassures Manpreet that they’re going to be fine.

Meena has Manpreet and Vinny tied up in a barn (Credit: ITV)

Remembering his house keys are in his pocket he kicks the keys over to Manpreet just before Meena arrives.

Meena forces another dose of drugs on Manpreet. Vinny is left terrified knowing the end might be near when Meena wheels in an IV set up.

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam discovers the truth about Meena’s pregnancy

Meanwhile, over at the doctor’s surgery, Liam is perplexed to discover Meena’s medical records do not mention her pregnancy or miscarriage.

The next day Manpreet continues to try and fight the drugs in her system and finally manages to reach the keys.

However Vinny loses consciousness before Manpreet manages to snap the cable ties on her hands.

Meena regains the upper hand (Credit: ITV)

Meena soon returns to the barn and a freed Manpreet attacks her, wounding her sister’s wrist with a piece of wood.

Soon an angry Meena regains the upper hand and subdues Manpreet before restraining her with fresh pair of cable ties.

With the keys now firmly out of their reach, Vinny is terrified to know that there last chance of escape has gone.

Later Liam is concerned about Meena when he seems blood seeping through a dressing on her wrist.

Liam grows suspicious of Meena (Credit: ITV)

When Liam reveals that he knows about Meena’s fake pregnancy she’s unsettled.

Meena then threatens to accuse Liam of sexually harassing her at the surgery Christmas party if he continues digging through her business.

Meena kills Vinny and Manpreet?

Later Meena returns to the barn and informs Vinny and Manpreet that Liam’s interference has escalated her plans and today will be their final day alive.

Meanwhile Mandy gets anxious when she finds out Vinny never turned up for a visit with Liv.

Will Meena kill Vinny and Manpreet? (Credit: ITV)

Meena drives the Dingles van into the barn.

As she closes the doors of the barn Manpreet and Vinny are terrified, aware there will be no escape from the exhaust fumes coming from the vehicle.

