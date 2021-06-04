Emmerdale SPOILERS: Meena’s dark past revealed?

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Meena begins to open up about her past. But what will she reveal?

In next week’s scenes Meena opens up to Diane about her past. What will she tell her?

Meena opens up to Diane (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Manpreet is doing her best to convince herself that Rishi is the man for her.

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena meddles in Andrea and Charles relationship

Also in next week’s scenes Meena tries to ruin Charles and Andrea’s relationship.

Andrea invites Charles away with her and Millie on a camping trip.

But when Meena finds out, she does her best to put Andrea off the idea.

Meanwhile Gabby is annoyed when Andrea comes into Home Farm with her new dog, Princess, to get Millie’s sleeping bag for the trip.

However Princess soon soils Gabby’s handbag leaving her furious.

Meena talks to Charles (Credit: ITV)

Across the village, after waiting for Charles, Meena intercepts him to sow doubt into his mind about being with Andrea.

She talks to him about Andrea introducing another father figure into Millie’s life so soon.

The next day Noah cleans Gabby’s handbag and she voices that the dog is now on borrowed time.

Andrea leaves Princess securely tied up in the shade as she heads in to reason with Millie.

Princess is trapped

Whilst Andrea’s distracted, someone lures Princess into the parked car with its favourite toy and slams the door shut.

Will Princess be okay? (Credit: ITV)

As the sun beams down mercilessly, Princess remains trapped in the boiling car and the poor dog scrabbles to escape to no avail.

Soon the camping trip is off and we learn who orchestrated the terrible ordeal for Princess.

Emmerdale continues tonight (June 4) at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

