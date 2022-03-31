12 Emmerdale spoilers including Meena’s new scheme, a shock secret and new romance

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena is preparing for court and she’s loving every minute of it.

Meanwhile, Manpreet is petrified over what her sister is planning to do next.

Also, Gabby gets a shock, and Nate makes a huge mistake with Chloe.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Meena is ready for anything (Credit: ITV)

1. Meena prepares for her final showdown

Meena’s big week is almost upon her as she prepares to face court for her crimes.

She is planning to put on a huge show, but is also fully expecting to walk free.

What does she have up her sleeve?

2. Meena lines up another victim as she plots to walk free

Shockwaves run through the village as Meena calls Wendy as a defence witness.

Wendy is worried about taking the stand and the pressure begins to get to her.

What does Meena have planned for Wendy?

Manpreet makes a big decision (Credit: ITV)

3. Manpreet decides to testify

After weeks of back and forth, Manpreet makes the decision she will testify against Meena in court.

She enlists Ethan to help her prepare as she knows the defence’s interrogation will be tough.

But is she really ready for what her sister has in store?

4. Meena bribes a prison officer

In her prison cell Meena is smuggled a chocolate bar by a prison officer and it’s clear she’s charmed him into believing her.

When he slips her a newspaper as well, she’s thrilled to think she has someone on her side.

But she’s even more excited to see herself plastered across the front cover of the paper.

Kim and Gaby argue (Credit: ITV)

5. Jamie’s secret out as Millie returns?

Kim convinces Hazel to bring Millie to Thomas’s christening, but is fuming when Hazel then says Millie’s too poorly to attend.

Suspicious, Kim argues with Gabby over postponing the christening so Millie can be there when she’s better.

But will Gabby agree? And if Millie does attend, will it mean the revelation of Jamie’s huge secret?

What has Gabby discovered? (Credit: ITV)

6. Gabby gets a shock as she prepares for Thomas’s christening

Gabby and Kim eventually come to a decision about the christening and agree to hold it the following day.

But Gabby plots a surprise for Kim as she sets off somewhere.

The christening day arrives, but nothing can prepare Gabby for the shock she’s about to get…

Moira is worried about Nate (Credit: ITV)

7. Moira concerned for Nate

Moira finds Nate and Ryan very drunk in the early afternoon.

Worried Moira is sure he’s drowning his sorrows over Tracy and Frankie, but can she get through to him?

Chloe and Nate hit it off (Credit: ITV)

8. Nate sleeps with Chloe

Chloe and Nate get cosy in the pub and one thing soon leads to another…

The next day Nate’s embarrassed that she stayed the night.

As she tries to spend time together, he can’t get away quick enough.

Chloe is hurt by Nate’s rejection (Credit: ITV)

9. Nate rejects Chloe

Chloe tries again to get closer to Nate when she teases him at Butlers Farm.

He furiously snaps at her making it clear he’s not in the mood for game playing.

When Chloe asks about working with him on the farm, Nate firmly rejects her, knowing it’s all gone too far already.

Chloe is grateful for Noah’s kindness (Credit: ITV)

10. Chloe and Noah back on

Upset over Nate’s rejection, Chloe bumps into Noah.

He does his best to lift her spirits and cheer her up.

Chloe is heartened by their friendship, but she has no idea Noah is playing the long game and has every intention of winning her back.

Vanessa gets a date (Credit: ITV)

11. New love interest for Vanessa

Vanessa bumps into Suzy again and the pair share a flirty chat.

Vanessa is thrilled when she and Suzy agree to dinner.

But how will the date go?

Belle, you can’t trust him! (Credit: ITV)

12. Al steals from Belle

Belle is fed up working at the B&B and wants more from her life.

She shares her ideas for her future plans with Al, who is bruised following another job rejection.

Belle has no idea Al’s friendly interest and encouragement is actually him planning to steal her ideas as his own.

