Emmerdale spoilers: Meena turns child killer as she lines up new victim?

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Meena Jutla‘s next target is Samson Dingle. Will she really stoop so low as to murder a child?

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt about murderous Meena it’s that there’s very little she won’t do.

She currently has her sister, Manpreet Sharma, held captive and is plotting to kill her.

Meena plans to kill her sister (Credit: ITV)

Does Meena murder Manpreet?

On Monday she will give her sister seven days to live as a terrified Manpreet lies helpless on the bed.

Continually drugging Manpreet to keep her subdued, Meena convinced Liam to give her a prescription for sleeping pills to help her with the ‘loss of her baby’.

Meena then orders her sister to write a suicide note, however she’s left worried when Manpreet’s daughter Aiesha calls.

It turns out both Aiesha and Rishi are concerned for Manpreet, and Rishi has even called the police.

Knowing she needs to act fast, Meena changes her plan and is seen dragging a body-shaped bag to her car. Has she killed Manpreet?

Samson is Meena’s next target (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena turns child killer?

There are more holes in Meena’s plot the following day when she puts Manpreet’s earrings into her box of trophies and finally realises Leanna’s ring is missing.

Noah soon knows Meena is on to him – but not the significance of his find – so gets the ring off Chloe and dumps it on Samson.

But unluckily for poor Samson, Meena is watching Noah’s every move and has seen the exchange. Noah has put his family member firmly in the killer’s sights.

Meena watches Samson from the stairs with an ominous look on her face. She’s clutching a screwdriver tightly in her hand. Will she kill Samson?

Is Meena so psychotic, she’ll murder a child to keep her secrets?

We don’t know Samson’s fate, but we do know Meena gets the ring back…

Vinny wants to clear Liv’s name – but he could end up dead (Credit: ITV)

Vinny Dingle: Meena’s next victim

And it’s not long before she eyes up a third victim for the week: Vinny Dingle.

She uncovers his murder board and steals the photo of Ben from it. But she’s left uneasy, when she spots Vinny has written: ‘talk to Meena’.

Meena decides to bury her trophy box – right next to Leanna’s bird box – to hide the evidence connecting her to her crimes.

Vinny meanwhile, is sure Meena knows more than she’s letting on and vows to get to the truth. When he sees her driving off, he jumps in Sam’s van to follow her.

But he has no idea Meena is leading him down a country lane into a trap. Will Vinny realise before it’s too late? Or has murderous Meena claimed another victim?

