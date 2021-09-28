Emmerdale SPOILERS: Meena to kill Victoria as she makes discovery upon her return to the village?

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers tease Meena’s next murder as she gets ready to get rid of love rival Victoria.

She returns home to find suitcases and a chef’s hat by the front door and becomes convinced Victoria has moved in on her man.

Little does she know that Priya, not Victoria, is taking care of the ailing shopkeeper.

But will Meena find out before she gets her hands on Vic?

Emmerdale spoilers: the battle for David

Meena’s ready to kill again (Credit: ITV)

Meena is bang on about Victoria being the biggest threat to her relationship.

However, David has decided to stick with her and told Vic that they can only ever be friends.

Read more: Emmerdale: Is Jamie Tate dead or faking his death? 5 theories on what’s happened

He’s still trying to recover from taking a bullet for Victoria, and Priya has insisted on looking after him.

Meena is taken aback when Priya walks out of their house instead of Victoria and is forced to abandon her throttling plans.

But when she goes looking for her boyfriend, she finds him at the HOP with Victoria.

Meena in control

Vic is frightened by Meena’s chilling warning (Credit: ITV)

David and Vic have shared a moment after a gunshot triggered PTSD for the struggling fella.

Meena’s arrival breaks the moment, and it’s not long before she’s hurrying David home.

Having warned Victoria in a sinister and menacing way to keep her distance, Meena tells David she’ll be looking after him from now on.

Read more: OPINION: Emmerdale: ‘God help Gabby’s baby – with a mother like her and a grandmother like Kim, he stands no chance’

Taking charge of his medication, Meena starts her campaign to make poor David totally reliant on her.

Channelling Kathy Bates in Misery, Meena begins her own painkiller and panic regime to get David vulnerable and defenceless.

What will her next move be?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of these latest Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!