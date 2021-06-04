Emmerdale SPOILERS: Meena to kill Jacob as he gets in the way of her and David?

Emmerdale spoilers have revealed there’s a big storyline coming up for Meena. But will she go as far as to kill Jacob in order to get what she wants?

Meena started dating David at the end of 2020. Around the same time, David’s son Jacob left the village to visit his mum in Portugal.

But in upcoming scenes, Jacob will make his way back to the Dales and it sounds like Meena won’t be too happy.

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena to kill Jacob?

Summer storylines for 2021 have revealed that Meena, played by Paige Sandhu, continues to meddle in David and Jacob’s lives.

When Jacob scuppers her plans to move in with David, how far will Meena go to get what she wants?

Kate Brooks teases what’s to come for Meena

Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks has teased what’s to come for Meena.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media she said: “Meena rocked up in the village and has manipulated her way into people’s affections.

“Now she’s all loved up with David. This is a woman who will do anything and everything to get what she wants and woe betide anyone who gets in her way.

This is just the start of a really gripping and enthralling story.

“This is just the start of a really gripping and enthralling story that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats and shouting at the television as they struggle to keep up with Meena’s impetuous and volatile ways.

“It’s a real whirlwind of a story that will hopefully get that nation talking and guessing about what’s going to come next.”

Emmerdale continues tonight (June 4) at 7pm on ITV.

