Emmerdale spoilers show Victoria in grave danger next week as she becomes murderer Meena’s latest obsession.

After trying and failing to destroy Victoria’s friendship with her boyfriend David, Meena decides to find another way to eliminate the competition.

This week, she lures Victoria for a girls’ day out, making the guilty Sugden feel super uncomfortable.

Can she escape the killer nurse’s clutches?

Emmerdale spoilers: David is caught flirting with Vic

Meena lurks as David flirts (Credit: ITV)

The aftermath of Theo’s disappearance has left David and Victoria in a weird place.

When they meet up this week, there’s a tense atmosphere between them.

Meena isn’t happy to see her man locked in another intense chat with Vic, so she moves in to interrupt them.

David, who is already fighting his feelings for Vic, feels awkward as Meena makes her an invitation she cannot refuse.

But in agreeing to a day out with Meena, Victoria could be signing her death warrant.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla to get rid of Liam’s baby?

Meena’s wicked plan

Meena throws shade at her love rival (Credit: ITV)

For Meena, Victoria is now an obstacle that needs to be removed.

She won’t have David mooning over Vic behind her back, so she needs to eliminate her.

Given what’s happened between her and Meena’s man, Victoria feels uncomfortable about them hanging out.

But she finds it hard to refuse when Meena invites her to hang out and won’t take no for an answer.

Neither David nor Victoria know what Meena is capable of as they walk away from the awkward chat.

However, Meena has reassured her boyfriend that she’ll take excellent care of his close pal.

Read more: Danny Miller sends touching message to unborn child as he shares photos with his fiancée Steph

As she puts a plan in place, Victoria tries to find a suitable excuse for getting out of the tricky situation.

Can she escape evil Meena’s terrible plot, or is Victoria walking into a fatal trap?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Meena’s storyline in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!