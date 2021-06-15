Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Meena isn’t happy when David won’t let her move in due to Jacob’s return. Could Jacob be in danger from his dad’s girlfriend?

In November last year, Jacob revealed he was going to spend six months in Portugal with his adopted mother Alicia.

During his time away Jacob has been working on a boat with little phone signal, leaving him unable to make much contact with anyone at home.

Jacob is back (Credit: ITV)

However in upcoming scenes he returns back to the village.

In next week’s scenes Diane confides in Gabby about Liam and the voicemails, leaving Gabby concerned for her mum.

Later when Gabby gets drawn into Jacob and Leanna’s argument, she can’t help but embellish in the facts about Liam and Bernice to attack Leanna.

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena plots to kill Jacob as he returns?

Meanwhile David is left reeling by Meena’s sense of urgency after she suggests moving in with him.

Meena isn’t happy when David won’t let her move in (Credit: ITV)

He later tells her that she’s going to have to wait a few weeks as he’s worried about Jacob and wants some time alone with him.

Gritting her teeth, Meena tries to hide her displeasure.

Meanwhile Billy is angry when Jacob confronts him about Leanna. Leanna admitted to Jacob that she had a crush on Billy.

Jacob starts having a go at Billy and begins making him out to be a paedophile.

Jacob makes Billy out to be a paedophile (Credit: ITV)

Leanna soon walks in on the confrontation and is horrified.

Later Leanna asks Jacob to give their relationship another chance, but he soon shoots her down harshly.

She leaves upset but as soon as she’s gone, Jacob drops the façade, it’s clear that he still loves her too.

Is it over for Jacob and Leanna? (Credit: ITV)

However a jealous Meena is starting to see Jacob as an obstacle to her and David’s happiness.

Could Jacob be in danger?

