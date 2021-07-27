Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Meena plots to get rid of Leyla from her life.

A few weeks ago, Meena proved she was willing to kill to get people out of her way when she murdered teenager Leanna – who discovered Meena had killed before.

Leanna’s death left her dad Liam devastated. Struggling with his grief, he has been distant from new wife Leyla.

In next week’s scenes Meena is keen to shift Leyla from her life, but how far will she go?

Meena soon comes up with an idea and begins to matchmake between Liam and Leyla.

But will her plan to get rid of Leyla work?

Emmerdale spoilers: What happens with Meena this week?

This week Liam tells Charles he wants a traditional, dignified and respectful funeral for Leanna and he struggles to contain his anger as a defiant Jacob turns up.

Jacob soon joins in with the meeting and Liam does his best to continue regardless.

However a simmering Jacob is determined and soon things reach boiling point.

Jacob rages and tells Liam how he knew Leanna better than him.

Liam is furious and ends up storming out, leaving Leyla feeling guilty and blaming herself.

Later Jacob pleads with Liam to think about the funeral. He points out that it should reflect all that was unique and amazing in Leanna’s personality.

Later at Leanna’s funeral, Meena secretly fiddles with Leanna’s ring on her necklace.

However she panics when the ring falls. She watches in horror as it rolls and stops near Liam’s shoe. Meena fears she will be discovered.

