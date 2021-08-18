Emmerdale SPOILERS: Meena kidnaps baby Theo – what is she going to do with him?

Emmerdale spoilers for this week reveal that baby Theo is taken as Meena grows increasingly jealous of David and Victoria.

In tonight’s scenes (Wednesday, August 18) Meena was furious when she discovered David was babysitting Victoria’s son Harry.

Unhappy they had to cancel their night together, viewers saw her stamp on little Harry’s teddy.

Meena was not happy when David revealed he was babysitting (Credit: ITV)

But what will she do next?

This week Meena realises she needs to play her cards cleverly.

She phones David and offers to have Theo but when she sees him reject her call to continue talking to Victoria, she’s overtaken with jealousy and anger.

Later Victoria is in charge of Harry and Theo. She briefly goes upstairs to check on Harry.

Meena breaks into Victoria’s house (Credit: ITV)

Seeing her chance, Meena creeps in through the back door and looms over Theo.

When Victoria comes back downstairs she’s horrified to find Theo is gone and the baby gate and backdoor is open.

Running into the garden and seeing no sign of Theo, Victoria starts to scream in panic and soon a desperate search to find the toddler ensues.

Victoria panics when she sees Theo is gone (Credit: ITV)

Will Meena get what she wants?

Emmerdale: Paige Sandhu reveals if Meena would kill a child

Emmerdale viewers know Meena has previously killed her friend Nadine Butler. When Leanna Cavanagh discovered Meena’s killer past, Meena killed the teenager.

However actress Paige Sandhu has revealed that Meena would go as far as to kill a child.

Will Meena harm Theo? (Credit: ITV)

Recently the actress appeared on Lorraine. Host Christina Lampard said to Paige: “Please just don’t let Meena go near Theo, I can’t cope with that.”

Paige replied saying: “I mean she will. I can’t say much about what will happen but I have been asked a few times if Meena would go so far as to kill a child and I’ve always answered, ‘yeah she would, she doesn’t care.’

“It’s not like she has some special feelings for children. She’s a psychopath, she doesn’t care.

“If someone is standing in her way, she will get rid of them and if Theo is doing that then that will happen.”

