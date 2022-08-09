Emmerdale Meena looks smug in court
Emmerdale spoilers: Meena Jutla’s killer replacement revealed?

Charles is badly injured - by his daughter?

By Steven Murphy

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal there’s high drama ahead as the rocky relationship between Charles and daughter Naomi takes a turn for the worse – leaving Charles fighting for his life after a shock showdown.

As Charles is be rushed to hospital, the finger of blame points at Noami.

Have things between the estranged father and daughter really got so bad that Naomi would leave her dad for dead?

And is Manpreet right when she later compares Naomi to murderous Meena?

Emmerdale Stacey and Charles
Charles and Naomi’s talk doesn’t end well (Credit: ITV)

Ethan brokers peace

Charles’ son Ethan is keen for Naomi to give his dad a second chance.

So far, she hasn’t been keen to get to know Charles, who she only met a few weeks ago – Charles having no idea she even existed until last year.

So, Charles is pleased when Naomi listens to Ethan’s words and heads to the church to talk things through.

The pair talk, but their chat soon takes a turn.

Emmerdale Charles on the floor of the church
Charles is found unconscious on the floor (Credit: ITV)

Charles on the floor

As Manpreet is walking past the church, she hears an argument coming from inside.

Manpreet watches an angry Naomi burst from the church and walk away.

As Naomi flees, Manpreet heads to the church to investigate. She is shocked to find Charles lying unconscious on the floor.

And ambulance is called and when Naomi spots it approaching she comes over.

She’s shaken when she sees Manpreet tending to Charles.

Emmerdale Manpreet attends to Charles on the floor
Manpreet is shocked to see Charles (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet’s hospital vigil

Naomi asks if Charles is going to be OK, but Manpreet shouts at her to get out, convinced that she has caused what’s happened to Charles.

Later, Ethan arrives on the scene to see Harriet arresting Naomi on suspicion of assault. Ethan has no idea what to think.

After Charles is taken to hospital, Ethan and Manpreet wait for an update on his condition.

Emmerdale Meena and Manpreet
Manpreet is still haunted by her sister (Credit: ITV)

Meena haunted by Manpreet

Upset and angry, Manpreet compares Naomi’s actions to those of her psychopathic sister Meena.

Manpreet is certainly convinced that Naomi is to blame for Charles’ injuries.

But will Ethan be so quick to vilify his sister? And is Noami really to blame for what has happened to Charles?

Do we really have the new Meena on our hands?

