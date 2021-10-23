Emmerdale SPOILERS: Meena Jutla frames Kim Tate for Andrea’s murder?

Emmerdale serial killer Meena Jutla will come unstuck next week when the police rule Andrea Tate’s death a murder.

Murdering nurse Meena savagely hunted Andrea to her death while beating her and eventually leaving her to burn alive in the maze fire.

Meena Jutla will have to frame someone else for Andrea’s murder to stay free (Credit: ITV)

Andrea had caught Meena trying to drown Victoria Sugden – and made the mistake of confronting the killer alone.

After a dramatic chase through the woods and into the maze, Andrea was left to die by Meena.

And next week when the police investigation begins, it’s bad news for Emmerdale’s resident psychopath.

They will swarm the village searching for clues about what happened to Andrea.

And once they realise they are dealing with a murder, attention turns to those in the maze.

Meena’s world will come crashing down when DS Rogers wants her to go over her statement at the police station.

Who will Meena Jutla frame in Emmerdale?

Desperate to hide the truth Meena will do the only thing she can – nudge the police in another direction.

And with Andrea having just taken a restraining order out on her former mother in law Kim Tate – could that be who Meena picks?

It will pit the serial kill against the legendary schemer in the ultimate soap baddie battle.

Will Kim Tate be arrested for Andrea’s murder? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Meena is also desperate to stop Priya Sharma from waking up and exposing all her lies.

Priya saw Meena in the maze before she told the police she had gone in there – so she could unwittingly expose her.

Could Meena frame Priya?

Or will she take more drastic action when she decides to silence the businesswoman for good?

Another potential victim is her own sister Manpreet who is in love with Andrea’s boyfriend Charles Anderson.

But would Meena throw her own sister under the bus to save herself?

