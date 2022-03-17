Emmerdale spoilers: Meena to walk free after Manpreet makes shock move?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Manpreet makes a huge decision about her sister – and it could see Meena quite literally get away with murder.

After Meena’s antics in court, Manpreet is a shell of her former self.

But as Liam pins all of his hopes on her to get justice for Leanna, Manpreet is about to crack…

It’s all getting too much for Manpreet in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Missing Manpreet

When Meena shocks the court by pleading guilty to the first charge against her, it soon becomes clear she is playing another nasty game.

It’s all too much for Manpreet who has a panic attack. She then flees the village.

Abandoning her car and her phone, the GP disappears into the night – but will she be okay?

By next week, we know Manpreet is alive and has reached a huge decision.

The court hearing made Manpreet panic (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet won’t testify against Meena

Manpreet has decided she won’t testify against Meena in court.

Unable to face the pressure of the case, it’s the only way Manpreet can think to cope. However this is terrible news for Liam who does not react well.

When Liam finds out the truth, he is horrified.

He can’t believe Manpreet could let him down like this. And he’s worried he’ll never get justice for Leanna.

Will Manpreet change her mind? Or could she be the key to Meena walking free?

Meena’s got more tricks up her sleeve before it’s all over (Credit: ITV)

Will Meena go to prison?

Meena has pleaded guilty to some of the charges, so it’s likely she’ll face some sort of prison sentence.

But without Manpreet’s testimony on some of the key charges, the prosecution’s case is looking weaker.

Could Meena get away lightly?

Will she face any time in jail at all?

We know the end is coming, but will she be found guilty and go down for a very long time? Or will she walk away a free woman and kill again?

