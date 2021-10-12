Emmerdale SPOILERS: Meena dies as her murderous plot goes wrong?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week tease Meena’s downfall as her plot to murder Victoria also puts her life in danger.

Meena wants Victoria dead after hearing her boyfriend David declare his love for the smitten Sugden.

The survival challenge is the perfect place for Meena to stage an accident that costs Victoria her life.

But Meena is in trouble when somebody spots her in the act, and a deadly battle takes hold.

Will the killer nurse end up six feet under?

Emmerdale Spoilers: Meena to kill again

Meena’s left lagging behind David and Victoria (Credit: ITV)

Having already killed her best friend Nadine and more recently Leanna Cavanagh, Meena is ready to claim another victim.

She hopes to put Victoria in danger and then finish the job.

As the survivalists set off in a raft along treacherous waters, Meena is watching for her chance to strike.

It comes when everyone is thrown off the rafts and plunged into the deep water.

Meena struggles to regain control but manages to get over to Victoria and begin drowning her.

However, somebody sees her and Meena is thrown into danger.

Time’s up for Meena?

Things aren’t going to plan for murderous Meena (Credit: ITV)

There’s no way Meena can leave a loose end, so she gives chase into the maize maze.

Her new nemesis isn’t going to go down without a fight, so things turn nasty.

Meena knows that she’s in big trouble and that she could end up losing her life.

So, as she and the mystery onlooker go head-to-head, will Meena die before she’s caught?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

