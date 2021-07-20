Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena could potentially be caught out. Will the truth come out?

Recently Leanna discovered Meena killed her friend Nadine Butler. In order to keep Leanna quiet, Meena pushed her off the humpback bridge.

The teenager died and Meena stole Leanna’s ring from her body. With the police believing that Leanna’s death was an accident, it seems like Meena could get away with murder.

Meena killed Leanna, but took her ring from her body (Credit: ITV)

However it looks like she risks getting caught next week.

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam and Jacob clash over Leanna’s funeral

In next week’s scenes Liam won’t engage with Leyla and Jacob over Leanna’s funeral arrangements.

He berates Leyla for her and Jacob’s overblown ideas and tells her he’ll be arranging things himself from now on.

He tells her she has let him down when he needed her most and she’s left reeling.

Liam won’t engage with Leyla and Jacob over Leanna’s funeral arrangements (Credit: ITV)

The next day, Liam tells Charles he wants a traditional, dignified and respectful funeral for Leanna and he struggles to contain his anger as a defiant Jacob turns up.

Jacob soon joins in with the meeting and Liam does his best to continue regardless.

However a simmering Jacob is determined and soon things reach boiling point.

Jacob rages how he knew Leanna better than Liam. Furious, Liam ends up storming out, leaving Leyla feeling guilty and blaming herself.

Jacob and Liam argue, but will Liam listen to Jacob’s ideas? (Credit: ITV)

Later Jacob pleads with Liam to think again about the funeral. He points out that it should reflect all that was unique and amazing in Leanna’s personality.

How will Liam respond?

Meena caught out?

Later at Leanna’s funeral, Meena secretly fiddles with Leanna’s ring on her necklace. However she panics when the ring falls from her necklace.

Is Meena about to be caught out? (Credit: ITV)

She watches in horror as it rolls and stops near Liam’s shoe. Meena fears discovery. Is she about to be caught out?

