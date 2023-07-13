Emmerdale spoilers: Mary makes shock move as she’s blackmailed over nude photos

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Mary’s blackmailed over some nude photos as Faye returns to the village.

Faye demands that Mary changes her statement and if she doesn’t she’ll posts some nude photos of her.

But, will Mary give Faye what she wants in Emmerdale?

Faye makes some demands to Mary (Credit: ITV)

Mary blackmailed over nude photos

Mary receives a message from an unknown number asking to meet up and soon comes face to face with Faye who reveals that she’s been sleeping in a car.

Faye then confesses that she loves Mary and wants to be given a chance to start afresh with her.

Mary doesn’t buy her lies making Faye turn to desperate measures and blackmail Mary.

She demands that Mary changes her witness statement, if she doesn’t she’ll post some non-consensual nude photos of her.

The next day, Faye turns up at Mary’s home and tells her that Mary doesn’t have much time left to change her statement.

Rhona walks in and is horrified to find out about Faye’s blackmailing, promising to help her mum. But, can Rhona stop Faye from posting the photos?

Will Mary give in to Faye’s demands? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mary changes her statement?

Mary’s desperate for Faye’s blackmailing to end, breaking down as she worries about the photos being posted.

Rhona’s upset to see her mum in such a state, confiding in Marlon. Mary’s devastated that Rhona betrayed her trust.

Later on, April reveals that Mary is her inspiration as she’s so honest. This leads Mary to feel guilty as she prepares to lie to the police.

Heading to the police station, Mary is truly torn as to whether she should change her original statement or not. But, will she change her statement to stop the photos from being posted?

