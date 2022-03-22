Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon’s regret after traumatic decision

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Marlon makes a shocking decision as he tries to cope with the aftermath of his stroke.

As his friends and family struggle too he pushes everyone away, but will he live to regret making such a rash decision?

Marlon is facing a huge battle ahead (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona pushes Marlon too hard

With Marlon in hospital following his stroke, the Dingles rally together to try and cheer him up.

They decide to record a video full of messages from his loved ones to keep his spirits up. However, Paddy struggles with the enormity of the task.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Marlon has his first meeting with a speech therapist.

It’s agonising for the chef as he battles to form easy words and he quickly becomes upset.

Rhona notices how frustrated he is at his slow progress and in a misguided attempt to help she pushes him harder. However, it’s a little too hard and it causes tension.

The nurse takes Rhona to one side and advises her to put less pressure on Marlon. It leaves Rhona feeling awful.

She’s also annoyed with Paddy being so distant and useless and when he promises her he’ll do better and help more, she’s not convinced.

Rhona apologises to Marlon for how she’s been acting and he accepts it.

Rhona is desperately trying to support Marlon (Credit: ITV)

Marlon cuts everyone off

But then he refuses to watch the video his friends and family have made for him. To Marlon it’s a reminder of the old life he has now lost and it’s too much to bear.

Meanwhile, Mary worries for her daughter, fearful Rhona is putting too much pressure on herself to make everything better.

However, back at the hospital Marlon has realised pushing everyone away wasn’t the smartest idea.

Paddy doesn’t know how to be there for his friend (Credit: ITV)

Who will be there for Marlon?

He’s banned all visitors and is feeling lonely and regretful.

As the silence floods over him, he’s in total despair.

Will anyone be able to help Marlon face the future?

