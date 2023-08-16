Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy and Marlon’s friendship over?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, could the friendship between Marlon Dingle and Paddy Kirk really be over?

The soap pair’s have been close pals – with the odd bump in the road – for over 25 years.

But with Marlon feeling rejected, Paddy’s trepidation over upcoming events and the huge personal challenges both have faced in recent years, will the bonds that have held them together for so long finally be broken?

A tearful Mary was supposedly on a date – but hiding out in a field – when Paddy came across her (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers

In Monday’s (August 21) episode of the ITV soap, Marlon is extremely nervous. He’s excited about getting behind a steering wheel again. But his anxiety levels are high – and that only serves to exacerbate issues between him and Emmerdale pal Paddy.

Paddy, meanwhile, has discovered Mary has been telling fibs in making out she’s dating again. He finds her sobbing in a field when she’s supposed to have been out meeting someone new. And this unexpected encounter results in him being delayed in meeting up with Marlon.

Marlon, already worked up, is not best pleased and feels spurned by his closest mate. What’s more, the fallout threatens to sever their friendship.

Will the row between Paddy and Marlon be the final straw for their friendship? (Credit: ITV)

Rhona under pressure

Tuesday’s (August 22) episode sees Marlon’s wife Rhona doing her best to support both Marlon and Paddy, as well as her mum Mary.

Under pressure, Rhona snaps during Wednesday’s (August 23) instalment. And she also makes it clear that they’ll all have to face up to their fears the next day.

Rhona’s dishing out some tough love to Marlon, Paddy, and her mum (Credit: ITV)

Come Thursday (August 24), Marlon, Paddy, and Mary are all on edge about what their ‘fear-facing day’ – with Rhona in charge – will entail.

When she does reveal what she’s organised for each of them, the trio support each other. But their minds have hardly been set at ease.

Will her tough love approach work to helping them face up to what is daunting them? Or possibly plunge them into even greater despair?

