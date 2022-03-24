13 huge Emmerdale spoilers including terrifying revenge, health heartbreak, and a Meena U-turn

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Marlon‘s recovery is affecting everyone around him.

As he struggles to come to terms with his life now, Rhona and Paddy also can’t cope.

Meanwhile, Moira is out to avenge her brother, so Charity had better watch her back.

And, Manpreet makes a big decision about Meena.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers!

Paddy knows he must do better (Credit: ITV)

1. Paddy cracks

Paddy is really struggling to cope following Marlon’s stroke. Although he wants to be there for his best friend, he doesn’t know how to.

As the Dingles rally round to make a video for Marlon sending him love and well wishes, Paddy panics.

He doesn’t know what to say and ends up recording a message that is far from good enough.

As he promises Rhona he’ll do better, it’s clear he can’t cope.

Will anyone help Paddy or is he heading for another mental health crisis?

The pressure is too much for Rhona (Credit: ITV)

2. Rhona pushes too hard

Rhona is desperate to help Marlon recover quicker.

He has his first session with the speech therapist and it’s agonising as he can’t form easy words.

His frustration is clear and Rhona thinks she’s helping by stepping in and pushing him harder. But it only serves to upset Marlon more.

Gutted Rhona is then pulled aside by the nurse who tells her to go easy on her fiancé. Is it all too much for Rhona?

Marlon doesn’t want to see anyone (Credit: ITV)

3. Marlon makes a shock decision

Although he accepts Rhona’s apology, Marlon isn’t in a good place.

He refuses to watch the video his friends and family have made for him, not wanting to be reminded of all he has lost. And then he decides to ban all visitors.

However, as he lies in his hospital bed alone, scared, confused and in complete silence, Marlon begins to regret his decision.

Will anyone come to his side?

Moira and Charity have never been best pals (Credit: ITV)

4. Moira fumes over Charity’s behaviour

Moira can’t believe it when she walks into the pub to find Charity flirting with the drayman.

In actual fact, Charity is trying to make herself feel better and get over Mack. But to Moira her behaviour is completely brazen so soon after breaking Mack’s heart.

And it’s not long before Charity asks Moira a huge favour, which makes her even more furious.

More Emmerdale spoilers

5. Charity wants Mack back

Charity is desperate for Mackenzie to return and give her another chance.

She demands Moira talk to her brother and bring him home, but Charity is crushed when Moira refuses.

She blames Charity for Mack’s departure and won’t even entertain the idea of a second chance.

Moira isn’t interested in helping Charity (Credit: ITV)

6. Moira avenges her brother

When Paddy lets slip Vanessa and Charity nearly kissed, Moira firmly believes there was a kiss and is furious.

She decides to take revenge on Charity for hurting Mack.

Lying that she’ll drive Charity to meet Mack, Moira manages to get a thrilled Charity into her car.

But once they’re in the middle of nowhere, vengeful Moira dumps Charity on the side of the road with no purse or phone.

Will anyone rescue Charity?

Laurel gets advice from Bob (Credit: ITV)

7. Bob supports Laurel

Bob is a shoulder to cry on for Laurel, who tells him what’s been going on with Jai.

He is supportive, but reminds her that Brenda forgave him for a similar betrayal and Laurel is given food for thought.

Has Bob changed her mind?

Jai and Laurel back on? (Credit: ITV)

8. Laurel takes Jai back

Laurel meets with Jai to return the rest of his stuff, but it’s clear she’s worried she’s made a mistake.

Confused and emotional, Laurel later gives into her feelings and kisses Jai.

However will she regret her actions later?

Does this mean a second chance? Or is it a goodbye kiss?

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Cathy is left heartbroken by Samson (Credit: ITV)

9. Cathy’s lies get her in hot water

Cathy has a huge crush on Samson.

She lies that they’re in a relationship, but he isn’t happy when he finds out what she’s said…

10. Samson lashes out

Fuming Samson has clearly been hanging out with Noah for too long when he tells Cathy in no uncertain terms he’s not interested in her.

She’s mortified as he cruelly crushes her hopes for them to be together.

11. Nate misses Frankie

Nate watches videos of Frankie, clearly missing her.

Wanting to distract himself, he tries to rope Ryan into a pub session, but will it work?

Mandy would have been married if events hadn’t turned out as they did (Credit: ITV)

12. Mandy looks back

Mandy remembers her almost-wedding to Paul a year ago.

As she reflects on the past 12 months, will she come to any resolutions about it?

13. Manpreet reconsiders

Manpreet is still all over the place, but is starting to realise she should testify against Meena.

As she reconsiders her stance, will she make sure the case against her sister is solid?

