Emmerdale SPOILERS: Marlon has shock death news for Rhona

Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Marlon has some shock death news for Rhona.

Recently Rhona received a letter from ex-husband and rapist Pierce Harris, who is in prison.

He told her that he’s dying and wanted her help finding his son Marcus.

Marcus and Rhona met (Credit: ITV)

Rhona got in contact with Marcus and they met and discussed Pierce.

Marcus asked Rhona if she could come with him to visit Pierce in prison but before they could visit, Marcus got a call to say his dad had died.

Emmerdale spoilers: Shock death news for Rhona

In next week’s scenes Marlon spots the news of Pierce’s death in the Hotton courier and readies himself to break the news to Rhona.

Later Rhona and Vanessa tell Paddy and Marlon that they already knew about Pierce’s death but Rhona’s uneasy about telling Marlon the whole story which includes Pierce’s son Marcus.

Marlon finds out about Pierce’s death and braces himself to tell Rhona (Credit: ITV)

It’s not long before Marlon picks up on Rhona’s distant mood. He apologises for making everything about him recently.

When he suggests a mystery meeting at the cafe, Rhona’s guilt about Marcus weighs heavy.

Later at the cafe, Rhona’s surprised and grateful by Marlon’s romantic dinner and attempts to tell him about Marcus but will she confess before Marcus arrives in the village?

Who is Pierce Harris?

Rhona and Pierce got married in 2017, but he raped her on their wedding day.

Rhona reported Pierce and bravely faced him in court when he went on trial.

Pierce was found guilty and sentenced to five years behind bars.

Pierce has died (Credit: ITV)

In 2019 he was released from prison and in January 2020, he murdered Rhona’s boyfriend Graham Foster and set up Marlon Dingle for the murder.

Pierce took Vanessa’s son Johnny and held them both captive in Mulberry Cottage.

Eventually Pierce was caught by police and went back to prison.

In March 2020 he pleaded guilty to Graham’s murder and later that month he was sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, false imprisonment and murder.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

