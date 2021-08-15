In latest Emmerdale spoilers, Marlon Dingle hits rock bottom next week when he can’t afford to pay for his daughter April‘s birthday party.

Marlon’s struggles began months ago when he bought into a pub in the middle of the pandemic.

Marlon Dingle hits financial rock bottom in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Unable to afford to pay his bills, his half of the pub bills and subsidise his former stepsons’ lives – Marlon was pushed to the brink.

Fortunately his girlfriend Rhona stepped in with a solution.

They moved in together and he was able to rent his house out properly.

But next week it will become clear that it wasn’t a solution to his financial troubles.

Determined to hide his issues from business partner Chas, Marlon soon suffers a shock.

With his daughter April’s birthday approaching, Marlon goes all out for her party – leaving him with a bill much bigger than he was expecting.

And when he tries to pay it – his card is declined.

He opens up to Paddy about the extent of his problems but begs him not to say anything to Chas.

Meanwhile, Marlon’s troubles are set to skyrocket as his daughter April is hiding a horrifying trolling secret.

Devastated April has been hiding her misery from her worried dad Marlon ever since he gave back her mobile phone.

But her nightmare is far from over.

Emmerdale’s April is hiding the extent of her troll troubles (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Marlon Dingle’s daughter April in terror troll ordeal

April’s lied that everything is OK now, but the troll scares her witless during her birthday celebrations next week.

She’s already confided in close pal Cathy that she’s terrified to be at home, so when she gets a typed birthday card, she panics.

April now knows her troll is close by, and she’s convinced that they are lining up a surprise attack.

Hoping to scare them off, April launches a furious retaliation to the latest set of sick messages online.

But instead of backing down, her mystery tormentor goes ballistic and fires countless abusive messages right back.

Convinced she’s in grave danger, April locks herself away. But who is the person responsible for this horrifying campaign of abuse?

