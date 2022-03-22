Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet makes massive U-turn over Meena’s court case

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Manpreet changes her mind about testifying in court.

She speaks to Charles, but what will he say?

Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet decides to testify

Last week, Meena had her plea hearing in court.

She shocked everyone by pleading guilty to all of her crimes, except the murders of Ben Tucker, Andrea Tate and Leanna Cavanagh.

Meena’s games left her victims’ loved ones upset, but they were hopeful that Manpreet’s testimony would help.

Meena was in court for her plea hearing (Credit: ITV)

Back at the village, Manpreet realised she would need to testify and suffered a panic attack.

She later abandoned her car and phone in the woods leaving her friends worried.

The next day, Rishi found Manpreet and she made the decision not to testify.

This week she broke the news to Liam that she won’t be testifying. This left Liam wondering if he’ll ever get justice for his daughter Leanna.

But in next week’s scenes, Manpreet reconsiders her stance on testifying.

Will she tell Liam about her change of heart?

Manpreet changes her mind (Credit: ITV)

How many people has Meena killed?

Viewers know Manpreet’s serial killer sister is currently in prison awaiting trial.

She was charged with multiple crimes including attempted murder and kidnap.

She pleaded guilty to all of her crimes except murder.

Meena has killed four people (Credit: ITV)

Meena has killed four people: Nadine Butler, Leanna Cavanagh, Ben Tucker and Andrea Tate.

She murdered Nadine before moving to the village, however she hasn’t been charged with her murder.

With Meena pleading not guilty, it means the cases will go to trial.

But what will happen?

