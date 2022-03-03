Emmerdale SPOILERS: Manpreet jailed for Meena’s killing as she attacks her in a fit of rage?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Manpreet attacks Meena and ends up being taken in by police for questioning about Andrea’s murder.

Meena is currently in prison after being charged for Leanna Cavanagh, Ben Tucker and Andrea Tate’s murders, as well as a long list of other crimes including kidnapping and false imprisonment.

In next week’s scenes Manpreet agrees to visit Meena in exchange for her confession but is questioning her decision.

Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet attacks Meena

When Manpreet finally arrives, Meena asserts they both have to take responsibility for their actions; meaning Manpreet will have to reveal that she lied in her testimony to protect Liam.

Manpreet wants Meena to confess to her crimes, but will she? (Credit: ITV)

However Manpreet loses it at Meena’s audacity and slaps her across the face, enraged.

After Manpreet’s slap, Meena seems to agree to confess to her crimes.

Manpreet returns to the village and meets up with Charles and he is relieved to hear Meena has agreed to confess.

But it looks like Meena has other plans and is spinning more lies.

Will Meena’s lies land Manpreet in trouble? (Credit: ITV)

Back at the police station it seems that Meena is completely turning the tables on Manpreet.

Meena lies to the police, informing them that Manpreet was the one who killed Andrea.

Utterly convincing and determined, Meena wants to take Manpreet down with her…

Manpreet is taken for questioning

The police question Manpreet (Credit: ITV)

The next day the police turn up and take Manpreet in for questioning over Meena’s latest accusations.

Manpreet feels she will never be able to escape the shadow cast by Meena’s actions.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

From March 7, Emmerdale will air weeknights at 7.30pm.

