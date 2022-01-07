Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet and Vinny hatch an escape plan

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal hope for Manpreet and Vinny as they hatch an escape plan.

But can it really work? Or is murderous Meena just too much for them to take on?

Vinny is at Meena’s mercy (Credit: ITV)

Is the game up for Meena?

Meena wants to keep her secrets very safe so sends Mandy a message from Vinny’s phone to keep her off the trail.

Manpreet fills Vinny in on who else Meena has killed and Vinny tries to stay positive and insist they can get out of this alive.

He hits on a plan when he remembers he has house keys in his pocket.

Vinny manages to kick the keys over to Manpreet just before Meena arrives.

She wheels in an IV set up, doses Manpreet and then turns her attentions to terrified Vinny…

The next day, Manpreet manages to reach the keys. She snaps the cable tie on her hands, just as Vinny loses consciousness.

Waiting for her sister’s return, Manpreet whacks Meena with a piece of wood, but only manages to wound her wrist.

The escape attempt makes Meena angry. And we don’t like Meena when she’s angry…

Can they escape? (Credit: ITV)

Do Manpreet and Vinny escape?

Meena manages to get the upper hand and restrains Manpreet again.

The key is completely out of reach and Vinny realises their last chance of escape has gone.

But out in the real world, Meena feels the net closing in as Liam questions her about her fake pregnancy.

Mandy is also still suspicious of where Vinny is and even more so when she discovers he didn’t turn up for a scheduled visit to Liv.

Meena makes two more kills? (Credit: ITV)

Does Meena kill Manpreet and Vinny in Emmerdale spoilers?

Feeling the pressure, Meena tells Vinny and Manpreet this is their last day alive and soon drives the Dingle van into the barn.

She leaves the engine running and closes the barn doors.

With no escape, Vinny and Manpreet realise they really are about to die.

Or are they?

