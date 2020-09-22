Emmerdale spoilers reveal Paul finds out Mandy lost his baby after he abandoned her and Vinny.

Earlier this year it was revealed to viewers that Mandy discovered she was pregnant after Paul ran off. She explained to her stepson Vinny that she lost her baby and was left heartbroken.

But in next week’s episodes, Paul finds out the truth about Mandy and his baby.

Mandy is eager to matchmake Vinny and Liv. However she ends up getting her wires crossed over Liv’s asexuality.

Mandy gets her wires crossed over Liv’s asexuality (Credit: ITV)

When Liv makes a quick exit, Vinny explains to Mandy what asexual means leaving Mandy embarrassed and shamefaced. Vinny later apologises to Liv on Mandy’s behalf and she accepts.

Later, Mandy hears Tracy talking about her pregnancy which stirs up some uncomfortable memories. Vinny discovers her crying but Mandy asks him never to tell Paul about the baby she lost.

However Paul comes down the stairs, revealing he’s been there the whole time.

Tracy’s baby bring up bad memories for Mandy (Credit: ITV)

Later Paul asks Mandy whether she can ever forgive him and he is full of genuine relief and happiness when she says she does.

Emmerdale: Vinny makes a discovery about Paul

Vinny returns home and feels a mixture of emotions when he realises his dad is upstairs with Mandy.

Not wanting to disturb them, Vinny searches Paul’s pockets for some spare cash he needs but ends up pulling out a betting slip.

He quickly realises that Paul has been gambling again.

Vinny confronts his dad but how will he react?

Paul learns the truth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Paul’s past

Since Paul’s arrival in the village, it has been revealed he had a problem with gambling in the past. Eventually he ended up leaving Vinny with Mandy.

But since coming back into Vinny’s life, Mandy has been worried he would let him down again.

How will she react when she finds out about the betting slip?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

