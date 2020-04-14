Emmerdale SPOILERS: Mandy reveals her past with Vinny's dad Paul

Emmerdale motormouth Mandy Dingle opens up about her life with Vinny's dad next week during a deep and meaningful chat with Lydia Dingle.

However, what she doesn't realise is that not only is her ex, Paul, in the village, but he is also making a beeline for his son.

Mandy is stunned to see Paul this week (Credit: ITV)

It was recently revealed in Emmerdale that Mandy wasn't Vinny's biological mum, and instead she took him under her wing after Vinny's dad, who she was dating at the time, upped and left.

Read more: Emmerdale viewers hate new couple Priya and Al

Instead of handing Vinny over to the care system, Mandy brought him up as her own, and the pair have been inseparable since.

Mandy recently revealed that she raised Vinny as her own (Credit: ITV)

Mandy was thrilled when the family made Vinny an honorary Dingle, and Vinny couldn't have been happier to finally have a family to call his own.

Vinny's dad arrives

However, this week sees Paul make an unwelcome appearance in the village.

The pair meet by chance on a country road and it isn't long before Paul is asking after his son, but Mandy lies that Vinny has left Emmerdale.

Paul has found Vinny in the village and is making a beeline for him (Credit: ITV)

However, it doesn't take Paul long to realise that Mandy is lying, and he soon tracks Vinny down in the village and watches from afar.

Paul befriends Vinny

Next week sees Mandy open up to Lydia about her past with Paul, terrified that he will come back for his son and hoodwink him into leaving the village.

But while Mandy is panicking that she might lose her son, little does she know Paul is befriending Vinny.

Mandy confesses more about her past with Paul next week (Credit: ITV)

After Vinny starts his first day working at the scrapyard, Paul heads over and pretends to be a customer.

Read more: Emmerdale and Corrie actors given salary confirmation

The pair soon find themselves working together, but while Paul knows Vinny is his son, Vinny has no idea his new friend is actually his dad.

Paul befriends Vinny... (Credit: ITV)

But what is Paul's long-term plan?

How long will it be before he confesses who he really is?

Vinny has no idea that his new friend is actually his dad (Credit: ITV)

And is Mandy right that Paul is bad news and not to be trusted?

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Emmerdale now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to learning more about Vinny's past?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!