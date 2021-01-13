Emmerdale spoilers reveal Mandy proposes to Paul. However it’s not all celebrations when Paul drops a bombshell on her.

In next week’s scenes, Vinny reminds Paul if he doesn’t tell Mandy about his gambling, he will be forced to.

But when they arrive at the Woolpack Mandy launches into a full-on musical proposal which leaves both Vinny and Paul stunned.

As Mandy pops the big question, Paul is put on the spot. Feeling awkward, he says ‘yes’ leaving his son both astonished and appalled.

Mandy proposes to Paul (Credit: ITV)

Later, Vinny’s anger peaks when he accuses Paul of lying about his epilepsy. But soon Vinny realises he’s gone too far and soon backs away, terrified by the violent demeanour Paul has taken on.

Later, Vinny begins to open up to Liv about Paul’s gambling but Paul soon arrives and interrupts them.

When Vinny breaks down in tears, Paul is devastated.

Emmerdale spoilers: Paul tells Mandy about his gambling

Full of self-loathing, Paul breaks down and tells Mandy about about his gambling. But he leaves out the details about his violence towards Vinny.

Mandy throws Paul out of the salon (Credit: ITV)

Mandy kicks Paul out of the salon and he is full of regret as he drives away.

Furious, Mandy stuffs Paul’s belongings into a bin bag, ready to take it to the pawn shop.

After selling Paul’s possessions, Mandy’s face darkens when she sees him approaching her with Liv. Mandy refuses point blank to hear him out and he is gutted.

Paul ends up in hospital

Later at the scrapyard, Sam and Lydia pop by to see Paul and seem sympathetic towards him.

But his relief over their kindness is short-lived as Connor arrives at the scrapyard not far behind them…

Vinny gets a call to say Paul is in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Mandy and Vinny mull over Paul’s betrayal, kicking themselves for trusting him again.

But soon Vinny’s phone rings and he’s shocked to hear Paul has been taken to A&E.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

