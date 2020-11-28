Emmerdale spoilers reveal there are plans to dig up the grave where DI Malone’s body is secretly buried. What will Harriet do?

A few months ago, Dawn shot dodgy DI Malone when he tried to force her to take her life. Wanting to save Dawn from prison, Harriet took his body and buried him in the local graveyard in someone else’s grave.

Dawn killed Malone earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes, Harriet is stood in the graveyard when she’s distracted by a woman standing at the grave where Malone is buried.

Harriet sees a woman stood by the grave where Malone is buried (Credit: ITV)

Later that day, Harriet’s anxiety leads her to bare her soul in prayer. However she is left ashen after being interrupted by Jean, the woman from the graveyard.

Emmerdale: Malone’s body to be discovered?

Harriet offers her sympathies when Jean tells her she is the daughter of the man in the graveyard – buried beneath Malone.

But the vicar’s heart sinks when Jean tells her that she’s planning on exhuming her father’s body.

The next day Harriet calls the Bishop, determined to stop the exhumation. The Bishop tells Harriet she’ll be coming to visit her in person to discuss the matter.

Harriet talks to the Bishop, determined to stop the exhumation (Credit: ITV)

But Harriet begins to panic, worrying this might lead to Malone’s body being discovered sooner rather than later.

The vicar tells Will about the situation and he’s panicked and tells her something has to be done.

Harriet’s feeling the weight of the world on her shoulders. Will Malone’s body be discovered?

Who knows about Malone’s body?

After Harriet and Dawn buried Malone’s body, the police began looing for the missing officer.

Will began struggling with his anxiety, fearing Malone was still coming after him. Worried, Dawn and Harriet told him that Malone was dead.

Harriet tells Will about the situation (Credit: ITV)

In recent episodes Dawn told her ex-boyfriend Billy that she killed Malone. But will they all be able to keep what happened a secret? Or will Malone’s body be found?

