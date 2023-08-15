Emmerdale spoilers: Mack and Charity sleep together

Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that Mackenzie Boyd and Charity Dingle are to sleep together again amidst Reuben’s christening. The married pair separated after Charity learned he fathered Chloe’s child… but clearly there’s unfinished business between the pair.

Mack and Charity’s reunion comes as he and Chloe prepare for Rueben’s Christening. But will Chloe find out?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Things are going well for Mack and Chloe… but for how long? (Credit: ITV)

Chloe and Mack prepare for Rueben’s Christening

As the week begins, Chloe and Mack are enjoying their new relationship. Moira grows emotional when Mack asks her if she’ll be Reuben’s godmother. Chloe is thrilled when Amy and Matty also agree to be godparents.

As the couple eagerly await Thursday’s event, they are crestfallen when the venue falls through. When Charity offers to host them in the Woolpack, Chloe initially laughs it off.

Old habits die hard for Mack and Charity (Credit: ITV)

Mack and Charity give into their passion

Later, Mack turns up to take Charity up on her generous offer. Before long, the pair grow emotional and sparks fly.

Mack and Charity fall into a passionate embrace, and a heated kiss quickly escalates into something more.

Mack and Charity try and process what they’ve done (Credit: ITV)

Afterwards, they are both left feeling embarrassed. Mack dashes out, leaving Charity to process what has happened.

At home, Mack feels guilty at Chloe’s gratitude for all the work he’s put into the Christening. Unbeknownst to them both, Charity can’t help but hope a reunion is on the cards.

Moira consoles conflicted Mack (Credit: ITV)

Mack seeks advice as the Christening gets underway

The next day, preoccupied Mack leaves Chloe to awkwardly diffuse the tension. Later, he turns up at Butlers Farm looking for some sisterly advice.

Moira reminds him that he could risk losing Reuben if Chloe finds out about him and Charity. Aware he needs to make a decision, Mack feels the pressure.

But who will he choose?

Meanwhile, Charity admits to Chas that she slept with Mackenzie.

With both parties reeling from what they have done, the Christening begins. Will the truth come out?

